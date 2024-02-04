Food Controller Kohat Visit Different Markets
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul Sunday visited various markets and reviewed the prices and stocks of urea, sugar and wheat.
On the occasion, he also inspected food shops and exam their qualities on the spot with food team.
Shopkeepers were fined for poor sanitation and violating the official price list, while other wholesale dealers were instructed to refrain from hoarding.
