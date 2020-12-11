Food Controller suspended, others booked for selling subsidized wheat to market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The food Department while taking an exceptional action against sale of subsidized wheat in the local market has suspended District Food Controller, Buner and registered a case under anti-corruption law against the owner of Buner Flour Mills and Manager on Friday.

The volunteers of the Food Department stopped a truck loaded with wheat in Kalakar area of Buner and after initial interrogation from the driver found that the wheat was being supplied from the government store to the local market. The wheat supplied to the flour mill was supposed to be grinded and supplied to the market on subsidized rate.

The mill owner and Market Manager were found guilty of corrupt practice.

The Advisor on Food has also taken a strong action of the illegal practice and directed stern action against the staff concerned. The District Food Controller,Abu Bakkar was suspended while cases were registered against mill owner Ashfaq, son of Haji Saeed and Manager Feroz Shah.

Advisor on Food, Mian Khaliqur Rehman has appreciated the in time action of the Food Department.