Food Controller Visits Flour Sale Points

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Sialkot Azmat Ali visited the points established for sale of flour, on Wednesday.

During the visit, he he also talked to people present at the centres, asked about their problems and issued orders to solve them immediately.

The district food controller said "we are trying to ensure supply of cheap flour to people, and in this regard various sale points had been established across the Sialkot city".

The DFC said that with the help of Sialkot district administration, cheap flour was being provided not only in Sialkot city but also in rural areas at various shops with the aim of solving problems of people.

