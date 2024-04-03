Open Menu

Food Controller Visits Fruits, Vegetables Markets

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Food Controller visits fruits, vegetables markets

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In light of the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan, District Administration District food Controller Kashif Ehsan, representatives of the Agriculture Department visited the Fruits and Vegetable Markets in Timargarah here on Wednesday.

The officials analyzed the various wholesale rates of fruits, and vegetables, and the official rate lists.

APP/aiq/ijz/1425

