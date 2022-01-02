UrduPoint.com

Food Court Inaugurated At DHA Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Commander Southern Command (Multan) and Chairman Project Management Committee Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, on Saturday evening, inaugurated Food Court at Defence Housing Authority (DHA), here

The chairman project management committee lauded the efforts of DHA team for making the residential project as recreation spot.

He added that international golf course "Rumanza" was equipped with modern facilities. It will promote sports culture and tourism in the region.

Addressing the ceremony, the project director DHA Multan Brig Shoaib Anwar Keyani said that opening of Food Court would offer not only delicious cuisines but recreation to families also. A dancing fountain and play land for children has also been introduced at the Food Court.

Due to importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the importance of Multan city increased manifold. Brig Shoaib Anwar Keyani also maintained that DHA was not only a residential project but it would also emerge as economic hub.

