Food Courts Of Major Malls Under Inspection

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In a series of inspections ordered by Director General of the Punjab Food Authority

(PFA), Additional Director Sharjeel Shahid conducted thorough checks at popular food

courts in major malls, revealing some concerning findings.

The team inspected food courts at Emporium Mall and Mall One where 23 leading food brands

were found to be in violation of health and safety standards.

A total of two tons of expired, used oil were confiscated and discarded. Along with this, hefty fines

amounting to Rs 2.35 million were imposed on several establishments for the use of substandard

oil in food preparation. Additionally, two outlets received corrective notices.

In the kitchen areas, unsanitary conditions were found, including rampant pest infestations.

The authorities also discovered open drains, inadequate storage practices, and items stored

in broken or fungus-ridden freezers.

The inspections revealed the absence of critical documentation such as records for

mandatory oil changes and medical and training certificates for staff.

The use of poor-quality oil is a direct health hazard, contributing to various heart diseases,

warned the DG PFA Asim Javed. “Unhealthy food practices, including the use of inferior ingredients,

pose a serious threat to public health,” he said.

The DG emphasized that teams were continuously conducting field operations to ensure the provision

of healthy and hygienic food across the region.

“The food mafia, which exploits the health of citizens in pursuit of higher profits, will find no place

in Punjab,” the DG asserted, underscoring the government's commitment to public health.

