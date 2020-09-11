UrduPoint.com
Food Deficiency Leading To Kids' Stunting, Says Dr Sania

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Food deficiency leading to kids' stunting, says Dr Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar said that food shortage leads to kids' stunting which was one of the hurdles in country's progress

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar said that food shortage leads to kids' stunting which was one of the hurdles in country's progress.

As many as 35 'Ehsaas Nashonuma programme' centres had been setup across the Punjab including province's first district Rajanpur as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to tackle this very important issue.

She said this while talking to media at Jaampur after launching the centre on Friday.

She informed that due to poor nurturing a large number of kids suffer from mental and physical weaknesses resulting in their mortality.

The 'Nashonuma Centres' have been launched after devising a comprehensive strategy under Ehsaas programme which will bring positive effects at grassroots level.

Hence Rajanpur was the most backward district of Punjab , the government had established four centres in it, Dr Sania said and added that each girl will get Rs 2000 per month while Rs 1500 to each boy besides special meal box for a period of three months.

'Responsibility of proper fostering of kids in true spirit lies with the state which will be implemented fully', she said adding that under the programme, pregnant women and their kids will be provided with informative videos in the local language for awareness because it was the only way forward to end the issues.

She informed that the whole process will be conducted through bio-metric system at the centres.

Dr Sania urged upon tiger force volunteers, social workers and media to play their role for apprising public about it.

Sharing details on other programmes, she said that government was running Ehssas Kifalat, Ehsaas Scholarship, Ehsaas Income and loaning without interest under the Ehssas Programme.

She checked the centre's working and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Zulfiqar Ali Kharral, Ehsaas programme officials and others were present.

