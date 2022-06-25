UrduPoint.com

Food Deliveries Exempted From Business Hours Timings

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Food deliveries exempted from business hours timings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday announced exemption for food deliveries from business hours timings.

According to a notification issued by additional deputy commissioner, Islamabad Rana Waqas "All the food takeaways, food deliveries and online foods deliveries to the extent of cooking/ packing places only were exempted from business hours timings.

" All warehouses for loading and unloading goods were also exempt from the timings.

Meanwhile, in another notification the ICT administration said the limited business timings will not be applicable on Saturday of every week.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business All From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

4 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood Ki ..

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood King

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 ho ..

Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

43 minutes ago
 HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Las ..

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Lassiâ€™ and â€˜Sattuâ€™ instead ..

2 hours ago
 It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

2 hours ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.