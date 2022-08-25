Food delivery boys and online cab drivers violating traffic rules to face the music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of food delivery and online cab companies on Thursday agreed with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for their cooperation to minimize the violation of traffic rules and ensure safe road environment in the city.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a special meeting was held with the management of food delivery and online taxi private companies which was presided over by SSP Traffic Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer. The management of these companies agreed to provide information about the staff recruited in food delivery companies and to resolve the increasing complaints from the citizens.

The purpose of this meeting was to prevent violations of traffic rules and ensure a coordinated traffic system in the city. The meeting discussed the increasing violations by the food delivery boys and bike riders of the private companies who don't use helmets, number plates on their vehicles and indulge in over- speeding, rash driving, signal violation, lane and one way violations.

The future course of action against the violators was formally decided and SSP (Traffic) said that while recruiting food delivery boys, it should be ensured that they have a driving license and are fully aware of traffic rules.

The SSP Traffic said that ITP will use all possible means to maintain the flow of traffic in the Federal capital and for the safe travel of citizens. He said that implementation of traffic rules will be ensured and no laxity or negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also issued special instructions to zonal DSPs for action against food delivery boys and online taxi drivers. The aim is to protect the lives of the food delivery boys, drivers of online cabs and also citizens through pursuance of rules.