UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deliverymen Felt Delighted To Meet President Alvi During His Evening Walk

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:49 PM

Food deliverymen felt delighted to meet President Alvi during his evening walk

It was a surprise moment for five deliverymen of a food chain as President Dr Arif Alvi stopped by them for a brief chat during his late evening walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :It was a surprise moment for five deliverymen of a food chain as President Dr Arif Alvi stopped by them for a brief chat during his late evening walk.

The deliverymen, geared in their company's kit and standing next to their bikes along roadside, expressed pleasure to meet the President, who encouraged them on earning their livelihood in tough times.

"These hardworking riders stay up late at night earning a difficult living. The need for their services are 70% down, but improving," the president later tweeted Monday following his interaction with the deliverymen.

Wearing a face mask, President Alvi shared the importance of safety precautions with the deliverymen to remain safe from coronavirus.

"If we take precautions and ensure Standard Operating Procedures of interaction, only then can we defeat COVID-19. Wash hands, wear masks, and keep a safe social distance," he wrote in his tweet as he shared the same advice with public.

\932

Related Topics

Company Same From Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two outlaws shot dead by Sukkur police

2 minutes ago

Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat appointed director of (BTRC) ..

2 minutes ago

Sixteen People Dead, About 30 Injured in Recent Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's first 1MDB trial nears end

10 minutes ago

Growers advised to ensure in-time watering to sunf ..

2 minutes ago

Six new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in T ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.