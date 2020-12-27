Food department and district administration sting operation seize 200 KG fake Desi Ghee

MAMSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Jawad Sardar Marwat and Assistant Food Controller Mansehra Shaukat Sultan Sunday raided a house and recovered fake Desi Ghee in huge quantity.

According to the details, on tip-off district administration and food department, Mansehra jointly raided on a house seized more than 200 KG of fake Desi Ghee and arrested two accused those were identified as Qamar Zaman and Liaq Zada the residents of Charsadda.

The accused were preparing fake Desi Ghee and selling it for 400 rupees per KG in far-flung areas of Hazara division, Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan during a sting operation confirmed a deal of purchasing 200 KG, Desi Ghee, with the both accused and raided with AC Mansehra at the time of delivery.

Deputy Commissioner Manserhara Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, Director Food Muhammad Zubair and Food Controller Mansehra Shad Muhammad have strictly ordered to take action against the adulteration in food items.

Unfortunately, before the arrival of winter season some locals, few from Punjab and other parts of KP start the business of fake Desi Ghee all over Hazara division where they provide it with a very low price, they use the essence of Desi Ghee for the smell which cannot be identified as fake and easily available in the market with a price of 200 to 300 per bottle.

While the actual price of Desi Ghee is more than 1800 rupees per kilogram which is usually out of reach for poor segments of society so when someone offers them such a low price Desi Ghee they compelled to purchase it.