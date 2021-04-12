Food Department arrest 34 butchers over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 34 butchers for selling meat on high rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 34 butchers for selling meat on high rates.

Ration Controlling KP Food, Umer Aftab accompanied by assistant food controllers Tasbihullah and Wajid Ali inspected different areas including Regi Pir Bala, Michni Gate, Nothia, Gulberg and Hayatabad.

The team checked the price list and cleanliness condition inside the shops.

Ration Controller Umer Aftab warned traders and butchers to strictly abide by the government approved price list during Ramazan otherwise they would be faced legal action.

He said that KP Food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman and Secretary Food Khushal Khan have directed for providing maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan.