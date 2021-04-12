UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Arrest 34 Butchers Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:14 PM

Food Department arrest 34 butchers over profiteering

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 34 butchers for selling meat on high rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 34 butchers for selling meat on high rates.

Ration Controlling KP Food, Umer Aftab accompanied by assistant food controllers Tasbihullah and Wajid Ali inspected different areas including Regi Pir Bala, Michni Gate, Nothia, Gulberg and Hayatabad.

The team checked the price list and cleanliness condition inside the shops.

Ration Controller Umer Aftab warned traders and butchers to strictly abide by the government approved price list during Ramazan otherwise they would be faced legal action.

He said that KP Food Minister Mian Khaleequr Rehman and Secretary Food Khushal Khan have directed for providing maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price Gulberg Government

Recent Stories

100 Million Meals’ campaign to create momentum n ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on child killing

2 minutes ago

Blood screening of residents of Child Protection B ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body discusses sports matters

2 minutes ago

March recorded most healthy month amid lowest poll ..

5 minutes ago

Sh Rashid meets Buzdar, discusses Pindi uplift pro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.