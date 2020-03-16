Food Department arrests 12 profiteers in Peshawar

The officials of Food Department arrested 12 shopkeepers from various localities of Pajgi Road for profiteering and violation of the official price list, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The officials of food Department arrested 12 shopkeepers from various localities of Pajgi Road for profiteering and violation of the official price list, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The department was receiving complaints regarding profiteering and unhygienic conditions of shopkeepers in various localities on Pajgi Road.

The officials of the department checked cleanliness conditions and price lists at various shops and arrested 12 shopkeepers on violation.

The officials of the department have also sent dispatch to Police Station Mathra for initiation of legal proceeding against them.

The higher authorities of the Food Department said that crackdown against profiteers and adulterators would continue across the province.