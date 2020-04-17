Food Department begins wheat procurement

On the directives of the provincial government, District Food Department D.I. Khan has started process for the procurement of wheat from the local growers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, District Food Department D.I. Khan has started process for the procurement of wheat from the local growers.

For the purpose, under the leadership of the District Food Controller, Mahmood-ur-Rehman, the Assistant Food Controller, Suhail Habib and Inspector Sardar Junaid Khan Gandapore have completed all arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), D.I. Khan, Mohammad Umair and District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (Retd) Wahid Mahmood checked the quality of the wheat at the godown of the department while District Food Controller gave them detailed briefing regarding wheat procurement and storage arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner while expressing satisfaction over arrangements said that this year Food Department would purchase 50,000 ton wheat. He said than an open policy has adopted during the procurement.

He directed the authorities of food department for procuring best quality wheat and said that for redressal of hardships the district administration would extend full cooperation to them.