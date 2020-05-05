Food Department busts calf meat selling gang

Food Department busted a two-member gang selling calf meat as mutton to the people, said a news release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Food Department busted a two-member gang selling calf meat as mutton to the people, said a news release issued here Tuesday.

A team of the Food Department under the supervision of the Rationing Controller, Aftab Omar conducted raid on a godown at Pajgi Road wherein calves were being slaughtered that were later shifted to different stores and being sold as mutton.

The official of the food department while expressing anguish over the practice arrested two butchers on the sport.

Meanwhile, Secretary Food KP, Nisar Ahmad has expressed satisfaction over the performance of food department and busting of the gang and said that no one would be allowed to sell injurious food items and warned of taking stern action against such elements.

He has directed the officers of food department for accelerating checking during Sehar and Iftar times to guarantee the provision of cheap and quality essential food items to the people.