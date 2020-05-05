UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Busts Calf Meat Selling Gang

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:26 PM

Food Department busts calf meat selling gang

Food Department busted a two-member gang selling calf meat as mutton to the people, said a news release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Food Department busted a two-member gang selling calf meat as mutton to the people, said a news release issued here Tuesday.

A team of the Food Department under the supervision of the Rationing Controller, Aftab Omar conducted raid on a godown at Pajgi Road wherein calves were being slaughtered that were later shifted to different stores and being sold as mutton.

The official of the food department while expressing anguish over the practice arrested two butchers on the sport.

Meanwhile, Secretary Food KP, Nisar Ahmad has expressed satisfaction over the performance of food department and busting of the gang and said that no one would be allowed to sell injurious food items and warned of taking stern action against such elements.

He has directed the officers of food department for accelerating checking during Sehar and Iftar times to guarantee the provision of cheap and quality essential food items to the people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road

Recent Stories

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

18 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

18 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

18 minutes ago

KP Wildlife Dept seizes lion cub in Kohat

18 minutes ago

FBR Peshawar intensifies action against illegal ci ..

6 minutes ago

Rs 1.8 bln disbursed among 150,000 deservings in M ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.