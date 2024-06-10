Open Menu

Food Department Cracks Down On Price Violators

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Food department cracks down on price violators

Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of various markets on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of various markets on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

According to Food Department Kohat, the visit aimed to ensure compliance with official price lists and standards.

Gulab Gul inspected bakeries, general stores and bakers' shops, checking the weight and prices of bread and other essential items.

He also assessed the cleanliness of the establishments.

During the inspection, shopkeepers found violating the official price list were fined and warnings were issued to ensure adherence to the prices.

The assistant food controller emphasized that substandard items would not be tolerated and warned of strict legal action against offenders.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Visit Kohat Price Market Weight

Recent Stories

RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Ze ..

RugbyU: England squad for tour of Japan and New Zealand

29 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of comp ..

President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of ..

31 seconds ago
 CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture ..

CPEC cooperation to focus on industry, agriculture, IT in next phase: Ahsan Iqba ..

33 seconds ago
 Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's ..

Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's Hajj arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Body recovered in Multan

Body recovered in Multan

5 minutes ago
 Women export display centre to be set up at Faisal ..

Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president

10 minutes ago
Search operation conducted in Lalazar

Search operation conducted in Lalazar

5 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

18 seconds ago
 Son arrested for torturing mother

Son arrested for torturing mother

20 seconds ago
 Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods rev ..

Safety, emergency plans for Eidul Azha, floods reviewed

21 seconds ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi cal ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Federal Minister

23 seconds ago
 Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ ..

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan