Food Department Cracks Down On Price Violators
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 06:34 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul here on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of various markets on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.
According to Food Department Kohat, the visit aimed to ensure compliance with official price lists and standards.
Gulab Gul inspected bakeries, general stores and bakers' shops, checking the weight and prices of bread and other essential items.
He also assessed the cleanliness of the establishments.
During the inspection, shopkeepers found violating the official price list were fined and warnings were issued to ensure adherence to the prices.
The assistant food controller emphasized that substandard items would not be tolerated and warned of strict legal action against offenders.
