- Home
- Pakistan
- Food department cracks down on profiteering, collects 882,000 rupees fines during November
Food Department Cracks Down On Profiteering, Collects 882,000 Rupees Fines During November
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The food Department of Hazara Division has released its performance report for November 2024, highlighting its intensified crackdown on profiteering.
Under the directives of the Director of Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign was led by Divisional Deputy Director of Food, Imtiaz Muhammad Khan, during which 3,932 shopkeepers were inspected.
The campaign resulted in the imposition of fines amounting to 882,000 rupees which have been deposited into the government treasury.
According to the report, 922 shopkeepers were inspected in Abbottabad district, of whom 59 were found guilty of profiteering, leading to fines totaling 251,000 rupees. In Mansehra district, checks were conducted on 1,007 shopkeepers, with 81 violators fined a total of 307,000 rupees.
Meanwhile, in Haripur district, inspections were carried out on 790 shopkeepers, and 42 were penalized with fines amounting to 243,000 rupees. Similarly, in the districts of Battagram, Kolai Palas Kohistan, and Torghar, a total of 1,222 shopkeepers were inspected, and 63 shopkeepers were fined 81,000 rupees for profiteering.
The department also recognized the exceptional performance of key officials, including Uzma Shah (District Food Controller, Mansehra), Paristan Qureshi (Assistant Food Controller, Haripur), and Tassawar Shah (Inspector at DFC Office, Mansehra), for their significant contributions to the anti-profiteering drive.
During a performance review meeting, officials discussed measures to further strengthen the effectiveness of the anti-profiteering campaign. Instructions were issued to enhance the efficiency of future actions and intensify operations against violators.
Divisional Deputy Director of Food, Imtiaz Muhammad Khan, stated that the Food Department will continue its efforts to curb profiteering and ensure relief for the public. He emphasized that the campaign will be further intensified to prevent exploitation of consumers and maintain fair pricing in the market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat5 minutes ago
-
Funds released for repairing of flood control machinery5 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly abused by four persons in Wah5 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Sowar Hussain on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed15 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties12 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Turkiye coper crash12 hours ago
-
AJK urges UN to take notice of the plight of disputed IIOJK valley12 hours ago
-
Kashmiri vendor attacked by Hindu fanatics in Indian Haryana state12 hours ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Pindi Food Fest 2024 ends12 hours ago