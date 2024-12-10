Open Menu

Food Department Cracks Down On Profiteering, Collects 882,000 Rupees Fines During November

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The food Department of Hazara Division has released its performance report for November 2024, highlighting its intensified crackdown on profiteering.

Under the directives of the Director of Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign was led by Divisional Deputy Director of Food, Imtiaz Muhammad Khan, during which 3,932 shopkeepers were inspected.

The campaign resulted in the imposition of fines amounting to 882,000 rupees which have been deposited into the government treasury.

According to the report, 922 shopkeepers were inspected in Abbottabad district, of whom 59 were found guilty of profiteering, leading to fines totaling 251,000 rupees. In Mansehra district, checks were conducted on 1,007 shopkeepers, with 81 violators fined a total of 307,000 rupees.

Meanwhile, in Haripur district, inspections were carried out on 790 shopkeepers, and 42 were penalized with fines amounting to 243,000 rupees. Similarly, in the districts of Battagram, Kolai Palas Kohistan, and Torghar, a total of 1,222 shopkeepers were inspected, and 63 shopkeepers were fined 81,000 rupees for profiteering.

The department also recognized the exceptional performance of key officials, including Uzma Shah (District Food Controller, Mansehra), Paristan Qureshi (Assistant Food Controller, Haripur), and Tassawar Shah (Inspector at DFC Office, Mansehra), for their significant contributions to the anti-profiteering drive.

During a performance review meeting, officials discussed measures to further strengthen the effectiveness of the anti-profiteering campaign. Instructions were issued to enhance the efficiency of future actions and intensify operations against violators.

Divisional Deputy Director of Food, Imtiaz Muhammad Khan, stated that the Food Department will continue its efforts to curb profiteering and ensure relief for the public. He emphasized that the campaign will be further intensified to prevent exploitation of consumers and maintain fair pricing in the market.

