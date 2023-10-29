Open Menu

Food Department Cracks Down On Profiteers In Abbottabad District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Food department cracks down on profiteers in Abbottabad District

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a concerted effort to combat profiteering and ensure affordable access to food and beverages for the public, the Food Department in Abbottabad district has initiated an operation against profiteers.

Cases have been filed against many shopkeepers, and shops in various markets have been sealed as part of this operation.

According to the details, following the directives of the Secretary of the Food Department for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inspection teams from the Food Department have intensified their market inspections in the region.

District Food Controller Abbottabad, Shad Mohammad Khan, led the teams, which, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, have conducted raids in various areas across Abbottabad district.

Assistant Food Controller Qazi Bilal has issued instructions to shopkeepers, compelling them to ensure a consistent reduction in the prices of food and beverages. The crackdown on profiteers was conducted in various areas, including the City Police Station, Mangal Police Station, Nawanshahr Police Station, and Cantt Police Station.

Profiteers in these areas have been apprehended, and First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against them. Officials have made it clear that the Food Department in Abbottabad is committed to maintaining ongoing checks and balances.

