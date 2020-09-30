Food department directed to ensure digital weighing scale at Tandoors

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that department has been directed to ensure digital weighing scale in Tandoors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that department has been directed to ensure digital weighing scale in Tandoors.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Food Department here. He said that directives have been issued to ensure display of price lists on prominent places and digital scale in baking shops.

He informed that the first time provincial authorities have approved supply of wheat under government quota to flour mills situated in district Torghar and Orakzai.

He also urged people to inform authorities about their food related complaints through social media pages of district government and Pakistan Citizen Portal. He said that department has making efforts to facilitate public by establish a effective liaison.