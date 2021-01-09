Food department establishes 137 fair prices shops in Mansehra

To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour in Mansehra district administration Saturday has established 137 fair price shops at various places

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour in Mansehra district administration Saturday has established 137 fair price shops at various places.

While talking to the media District Food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad on a daily basis food department provides 9344 wheat bags for Mansehra district adding he said we would not allow anybody to sell on excessive price and substandard wheat flour in the area.

He further said that from 14 flour mills after checking of quality and quantity we are providing 20 kg wheat flour bags at a controlled price to the masses.

We have taken action against the substandard wheat flour in district Mansehra, seized huge quantities from the dealers and imposed fines on them, he added.

Shad Muhammad disclosed that there are no crises of wheat in district Mansehra, Food department's godowns are full with wheat according to our demand, we need cooperation from the masses and as they have to avoid hoarding wheat and wheat flour.

District Food Controller Mansehra also requested people to purchase wheat flour according to their need and not to store extra as we have managed the supply on daily basis, we have sufficient quantity of wheat in the stores, adding he said.