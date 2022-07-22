UrduPoint.com

Food Department Foiled Six Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 07:08 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department and the local Police on Friday foiled six bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing over 3410 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food department officials with the help of Naseerabad and Saddar Wah police confiscated six trucks loaded with 1250 flour bags, 2160 wheat bags and 13 tons fine flour.

The truck drivers namely Gohar Rehman, Muhammad Rajal, Mohsin, Zohaib, Naseer and Mazhar were also arrested by the police, he added.

The spokesman said the district administration had directed the authorities concerned to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

