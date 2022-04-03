Food Department Hazara imposes Rs 732100 fine on 285 shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Divisional Assistant Director food (DADF) Hazara Imtiaz Muhammad Khan Friday chaired monthly meeting of District Food Controllers (DFC) and Assistant Food Controllers (AFCs) of Hazara division and discussed performance report for the month of March 2022.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of individual for market checking in particular and other matters in general. According to the report, during the month of March, 3146 shopkeepers across the division were checked and out of them 285 were found guilty, Food department imposed a fine of Rs. 732100. District Haripur overall performance and market checking remained on top as compared to other districts.

During the month of March 2022, 1830 shops were checked in Abbottabad district and 138 were found guilty, AFCs imposed Rs. 190,000 fine. As a result of the surveillance campaign in Haripur district, 648 shops were checked and 61 persons were found guilty and were imposed Rs. 250,000 fine.

In Mansehra district, 300 shopkeepers were checked and 47 persons were found guilty and 215000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

Food Department officials checked 368 shops in Batgram, Kohistan, Kolai Pals and Torgarh districts during the month of March and a fine of Rs. 77100 was imposed on 39 shopkeepers.