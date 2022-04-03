UrduPoint.com

Food Department Hazara Imposes Rs 732100 Fine On 285 Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Food Department Hazara imposes Rs 732100 fine on 285 shopkeepers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Divisional Assistant Director food (DADF) Hazara Imtiaz Muhammad Khan Friday chaired monthly meeting of District Food Controllers (DFC) and Assistant Food Controllers (AFCs) of Hazara division and discussed performance report for the month of March 2022.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of individual for market checking in particular and other matters in general. According to the report, during the month of March, 3146 shopkeepers across the division were checked and out of them 285 were found guilty, Food department imposed a fine of Rs. 732100. District Haripur overall performance and market checking remained on top as compared to other districts.

During the month of March 2022, 1830 shops were checked in Abbottabad district and 138 were found guilty, AFCs imposed Rs. 190,000 fine. As a result of the surveillance campaign in Haripur district, 648 shops were checked and 61 persons were found guilty and were imposed Rs. 250,000 fine.

In Mansehra district, 300 shopkeepers were checked and 47 persons were found guilty and 215000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

Food Department officials checked 368 shops in Batgram, Kohistan, Kolai Pals and Torgarh districts during the month of March and a fine of Rs. 77100 was imposed on 39 shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Haripur Kohistan March Market Top

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

10 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

19 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.