Food department Hazara region imposes .32 mln fine on profiteers during April 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara Division Tuesday imposed a sum of Rs 320 million fine on 80 shopkeepers in all the districts.

According to the monthly performance report for April, the Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department has checked 346 shopkeepers for selling substandard items and overcharged found 16 guilty, a sum of 85000 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur inspected 181 shopkeepers found 23 guilty, a sum of 91000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked 190 shopkeepers found 27 guilty and imposed 119500 rupees fine.

District Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar district the food department inspected 90 shopkeepers found 14 guilty and imposed 25000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected 7 samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality examination.