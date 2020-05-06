UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Hazara Region Imposes .32 Mln Fine On Profiteers During April 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:59 AM

Food department Hazara region imposes .32 mln fine on profiteers during April 2020

Food Department Hazara Division Tuesday imposed a sum of Rs 320 million fine on 80 shopkeepers in all the districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara Division Tuesday imposed a sum of Rs 320 million fine on 80 shopkeepers in all the districts.

According to the monthly performance report for April, the Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department has checked 346 shopkeepers for selling substandard items and overcharged found 16 guilty, a sum of 85000 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur inspected 181 shopkeepers found 23 guilty, a sum of 91000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked 190 shopkeepers found 27 guilty and imposed 119500 rupees fine.

District Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar district the food department inspected 90 shopkeepers found 14 guilty and imposed 25000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected 7 samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality examination.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Haripur Kohistan April All From Million

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.