UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Hazara Region Imposes 5 Mln Fine On Profiteers During June 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine on profiteers during June 2020

Food Department Hazara division Thursday has imposed a sum of 542 million rupees fine on 162 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division Thursday has imposed a sum of 542 million rupees fine on 162 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division.

This was disclosed by the monthly performance report for June 2020.

According to the report during the month of June the Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department has checked shops for selling substandard items and overcharged found 24 guilty, a sum of 141000 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur during the inspection of shops found 35 guilty, a sum of 128000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked shops found 53 guilty and imposed 208000 rupees fine.

District Battagram and Toraghar district the food department 50 shopkeepers found guilty for selling substandard food items and noncompliance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and imposed 65000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality examination.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Haripur June 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Can vegetarian diet prevent COVID-19 infections?

2 minutes ago

Turnout in Russia's Vote on Constitutional Amendme ..

2 minutes ago

US State Department to Spend $100,000 on Promotion ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 60,000

2 minutes ago

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

10 minutes ago

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.