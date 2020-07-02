Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine on profiteers during June 2020

Food Department Hazara division Thursday has imposed a sum of 542 million rupees fine on 162 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division Thursday has imposed a sum of 542 million rupees fine on 162 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division.

This was disclosed by the monthly performance report for June 2020.

According to the report during the month of June the Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department has checked shops for selling substandard items and overcharged found 24 guilty, a sum of 141000 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur during the inspection of shops found 35 guilty, a sum of 128000 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked shops found 53 guilty and imposed 208000 rupees fine.

District Battagram and Toraghar district the food department 50 shopkeepers found guilty for selling substandard food items and noncompliance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and imposed 65000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality examination.