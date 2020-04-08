Food department Hazara region imposes Rs 762 mln fine on profiteers during March

Food Department Hazara division Wednesday has imposed Rs 762 million fine on 166 shopkeepers in all districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division Wednesday has imposed Rs 762 million fine on 166 shopkeepers in all districts.

According to the monthly performance report, during the month of March Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department have checked 583 shopkeepers for selling substandard items and overcharged found 93 guilty, a sum of 265500 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur inspected 231 shopkeepers found 44 guilty, a sum of 184080 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra the department checked 405 shopkeepers found 27 guilty and imposed 35000 rupees fine.

District Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar district the food department imposed 595000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected samples from five districts of Hazara including Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra districts and sent them to laboratory for examination of quality of the food items.