UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Hazara Region Imposes Rs 762 Mln Fine On Profiteers During March

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:01 PM

Food department Hazara region imposes Rs 762 mln fine on profiteers during March

Food Department Hazara division Wednesday has imposed Rs 762 million fine on 166 shopkeepers in all districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division Wednesday has imposed Rs 762 million fine on 166 shopkeepers in all districts.

According to the monthly performance report, during the month of March Food department has started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad the Food department have checked 583 shopkeepers for selling substandard items and overcharged found 93 guilty, a sum of 265500 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur inspected 231 shopkeepers found 44 guilty, a sum of 184080 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra the department checked 405 shopkeepers found 27 guilty and imposed 35000 rupees fine.

District Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar district the food department imposed 595000 fine on profiteers.

The department has also collected samples from five districts of Hazara including Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra districts and sent them to laboratory for examination of quality of the food items.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Fine Mansehra Haripur Kohistan March All From Million

Recent Stories

Sanitizer walk through gate instated at entrance o ..

5 minutes ago

Police recover non custom paid cigarettes

5 minutes ago

Two coronavirus patients recovered in Karak

5 minutes ago

City Traffic Police impounded 207 passenger vehicl ..

9 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces 2020 winners of ..

21 minutes ago

Germany to Accept 50 Child Refugees From Greece - ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.