Food department Hazara region provided 144324 wheat flour bags

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :In order to provide special relief to the people during Ramzan, the food Department Hazara Division has so far provided 144324 10 kg bags of flour in 13 'Ramzan Sasta Bazaars' in the region.

In addition, 588276 bags of 10 kg flour were provided to the public at sale points across the division.

According to the details, 11410 bags of 10 kg flour were prepared in Haripur district on daily basis. 800 bags of 10 kg were provided to 'Ramzan Sasta Bazar' established in Haripur Tehsil, 617 bags for Khanpur Tehsil and 500 bags for Ghazi Tehsil have been provided on daily basis.

Similarly for Abbottabad district, 15120 bags of 10 kg were prepared on daily basis where 11880 bags of 10 kg were provided at 164 cell points in the district, besides 994 bags were provided in Ramzan Sasta Bazars of Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian and 2296 bags were available at various Sahulat counters in Abbottabad for the convenience of the people.

Food department also providing relief to the masses of Mansehra district where 249 sails points have been established while 17740 bags of 10 kg were provided to the masses.

In addition, 1500 bags were provided at 'Ramzan Sasta Bazar' set up in Ayaz Market on Zafar Road Mansehra city, 500 bags Tehsil Ogi, 500 bags for Tehsil Balakot.

5390 bags of 10 kg were prepared in Batgram district on daily basis, 4390 bags of 10 kg were provided at 60 sales points established in Batgram district and 1000 bags of 10 kg were provided to Ramadan Sasta Bazaar for Tehsil Batgram on daily basis.

In Koli Pals District on daily basis 3150 bags have been prepared out of which 2950 bags of 10 kg were available at 9 sales points set up for public relief in Koli Pals district. At the same time 200 bags of 10 kg were provided to TMA Bazar Tehsil Koli Pals.

For district Upper Kohistan 3500 bags of 10 kg were prepared, out of which 1010 bags of 10 kg were provided to Sasta Bazaar established in Tehsil Upper Kohistan on daily basis while 2490 bags were provided at 21 sales points.

Similarly in district Lower Kohistan 2310 bags of 10 kg were prepared on daily basis and 200 bags of 10 kg were provided to Sasta Bazaar established on Tehsil Upper Kohistan on daily basis and 2110 bags were available at 22 sales points.

1960 bags of 10 kg were produced on daily basis in Torgarh district where 1960 bags were provided on daily basis at Sasta Bazaar and 6 sales points established in Torgarh tehsil.