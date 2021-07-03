Food department imposes 8 mln rupees fine on profiteers during June 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Food department has imposed 772500 million rupees fine against profiteers and adulteration on 220 shopkeepers in Hazara division.

According to the press statement that the Food Department in district Abbottabad during the month of June 2021 inspected 1135 shopkeepers for selling substandard, adulterated food items and overcharged found 117 guilty, a sum of 278000 fine was imposed on them.

The food department during the checking in district Manshera inspected 495 shopkeepers found 108 guilty, a sum of 595100 fine was imposed on them.

In district Haripur, the department checked 350 shopkeepers found 65 guilty and imposed 32000 rupees fine.

District Battagram, Kohistan and Toraghar district the food department checked 577 shops and found 110 shopkeepers guilty and imposed 220000 fine on them.

The department has also collected samples from Haripur, Battagram and Mansehra districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of the quality of the food items and will also take action on receipt of the report for samples.