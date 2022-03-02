UrduPoint.com

Food Department Imposes Fine On 384 Shopkeepers For Selling Substandard Food Items

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022

Food department imposes fine on 384 shopkeepers for selling substandard food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional Assistant Director Food Hazara Imtiaz Mohammad Khan Wednesday chaired meeting in which the monthly performance of offices of Hazara division and individual performance for the month of February 2022 were reviewed.

The meeting was informed that during the month of February, 3611 shopkeepers across the division were checked and 384 shopkeepers were found guilty of selling substandard food items and others, the food department fined Rs. 740,700 on them.

The overall performance of District Haripur Food Department remained outstanding as compared to other districts of the region.

In Abbottabad, 2414 shops were checked and 221 were found guilty out of which 2,11,000 fines were imposed.

In Mansehra district 270 shopkeepers were checked and 47 persons were found guilty of where 214500 fines have been received.

As a result of surveillance campaign in district Haripur 600 shops were checked and 78 persons were found guilty while the food department imposed 262000 fines on them.

During the last one month, 327 shops were checked in Batgram, Kohistan, Kolai Pals and Torgarh districts and fines of Rs 53,200 were levied on 38 shopkeepers those were found guilty.

As a result of the ongoing campaign against adulteration, 15 samples from Hazara Division were sent to Peshawar Laboratory from Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batgram, Kohistan, Kolai Pals and Torghar.

In terms of individual performance, Shahwaz Tariq amongst District Food Controller (DFC) remained on top, Parastan Qureshi was the top performer as Assistant Food Controllers (AFC) and Maryam Jadoon in all Food Inspectors topped the list.

