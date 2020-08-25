Food department imposes Rs 337 mln fine on profiteers

Food Department Hazara division Thursday imposed Rs 337 million fine on 79 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Food Department Hazara division Thursday imposed Rs 337 million fine on 79 shopkeepers in five districts of Hazara division.

This was disclosed in a monthly performance report of the first two weeks of August 2020.

According to the report, during the month of June, the Food department started a massive crackdown against profiteers, quality and quantity of food items in the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad, the Food department checked 86 shops for selling substandard items and overcharging, 11 persons were found involved in the activities, they were imposed fine of Rs 70,000.

The food department during the checking in district Haripur during an inspection of 75 shops found 10 guilty, a sum of 72500 rupees fine was imposed on them.

In district Mansehra, the department checked 160 shops found 36 guilty and imposed 178300 rupees fine.

District Battagram and Toraghar district the food department inspected 108 shops, found 22 shopkeepers guilty for selling substandard food items and noncompliance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and imposed 21500 fines on profiteers.

The department has also collected 25 samples from Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram districts and sent them to the laboratory for examination of quality.