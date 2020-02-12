Food department inactive owing to lack of interest of ministry

Islamabad Food department is inactive owing to the lack of interest and loose grip of ministry of interior and district administration

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Islamabad Food department is inactive owing to the lack of interest and loose grip of ministry of interior and district administration.

Currently the sale of substandard milk is going on in city owing to the absence of check and balance. Sources revealed that one food inspector appointed in the city and he is duty bound to perform duty in office and not go anywhere for checking or inspection.Sources said that currently the positions of Deputy Director, District Food Controller, Assistant Food Controller, Superintendent and food inspector are laying vacant for past several months.Additional Charger of Deputy Director Food seat has been given to Iqbal Yousaf.

He did not visit office regularly. Sources further revealed that department has done four actions in past three months. Only one Food Inspector Sharjeel has been appointed in food department.However, Deputy Director Food has stopped the food inspector to conduct any raid or inspection.

He directed to go where give order.One of the employee of District administration has stated that food department is inactive for past one year and complaints come to Chief Commissioner office through Prime Minister Portal and social media. After receiving complaint action has been taken on it. Currently city has faced flour crisis owing to food department non activation.