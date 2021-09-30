UrduPoint.com

Food Department Inspect Flour Mills To Ensure Quality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:09 AM

The District Food Department has launched a campaign to provide quality flour to people at official rates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Food Department has launched a campaign to provide quality flour to people at official rates.

On the directives of Food Minister Atif Khan, Food Secretary Khushal Khan, district food inspection team under the supervision of District Food Controller Arshid Khan, inspected various flour mills including Javed flour mill, Farooqi flour mill, Aman flour mill and Al Mansoor flour mill and obtained samples of flour for checking purpose to ensure quality.

On this occasion, the owners were instructed to maintain the quality of flour. The inspection teams also visited various flour dealers and checked the records of flour mills.

District Food Controller Arshid Khan while talking to media said that no compromise would be made on the supply and quality of flour in the market.

He said that provision of food items to the citizens at standard and fixed rates was the top priority of the food department which will must be ensured.

