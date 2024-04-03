Food Department Kohat Cracks Down Against Illegal Profiteering
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Responding to public complaints, the food Department in Kohat took swift action against illegal profiteering in Dara Adam Khel Bazar on Wednesday.
As per details, led by Food Inspector Muhammad Waqas and Naib Tehsildar Qasim Khan, the team fined violators who were flouting official price regulations.
Under the directives of the Provincial Government and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, a price monitoring team inspected Dara Bazaar.
The team scrutinized the prices of various essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits, and meat.
Strict measures were enforced against shopkeepers found breaching official price lists, with clear instructions issued for compliance with the regulations.
APP/azq/378
