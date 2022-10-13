UrduPoint.com

Food Department Providing Subsidized Wheat Flour To All VCs: DFC Tariq

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Food department providing subsidized wheat flour to all VCs: DFC Tariq

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Haripur Shahwaz Tariq on Thursday said following the directives of the provincial government, they were providing subsidized wheat flour to every citizen in all village councils of the district.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The DFC further said that to avoid price hikes and hoarding of wheat flour in Haripur district, they had started distribution of the subsidized flour in all village councils and added "we are also taking strict measures against the profiteers and hoarders".

Replying to a question, Shahwaz Tariq said that with the collaboration of the district administration, they had launched the provision of a subsidized wheat flour scheme for every VC after every two weeks, from which thousands of people were benefiting.

He said that the price hike of food items was a global phenomenon, "still we are trying to control essential food items from hoarding and profiteering and provide relief to the masses".

Related Topics

Price Haripur Media All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

11 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

11 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.