Food department providing subsidized wheat flour to all VCs: DFC Tariq

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Haripur Shahwaz Tariq on Thursday said following the directives of the provincial government, they were providing subsidized wheat flour to every citizen in all village councils of the district.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The DFC further said that to avoid price hikes and hoarding of wheat flour in Haripur district, they had started distribution of the subsidized flour in all village councils and added "we are also taking strict measures against the profiteers and hoarders".

Replying to a question, Shahwaz Tariq said that with the collaboration of the district administration, they had launched the provision of a subsidized wheat flour scheme for every VC after every two weeks, from which thousands of people were benefiting.

He said that the price hike of food items was a global phenomenon, "still we are trying to control essential food items from hoarding and profiteering and provide relief to the masses".