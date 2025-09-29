Open Menu

Food Department Recover 1374 Metric Tone Wheat From Rice Mill In Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Food department recover 1374 metric tone wheat from rice mill in operation

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Food Department on Monday inspected rice mills in Chiniot, Lalian and Bhawana and recover 1374 metric tons of wheat which was illegally hoarded .

A total of 10 rice mills were checked, including 5 in Chiniot, 3 in Lalian and 2 in Bhawana.

As many as . 1,374 metric tons of wheat, which was illegally hidden, were recovered from Rasheed Rice Mills located in Tahiraabad, Sahiwal, Chenab Nagar, Raod, Tehsil Lalian.

The recovered wheat was sealed on the spot. The authorities strictly ordered the mill administration not to sell or deliver wheat without government permission.

According to the spokesperson, the crackdown was proof that strict actions were being taken against wheat hoarding so that the public would be provided relief at all costs.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is conducting operations against the illegal business .

According to the PFA spokesperson, the food safety teams checked 74 food points, including 39 milk transport vehicles.

According to the spokesperson, heavy fines were imposed on several food points due to poor sanitation and storage arrangements, while medical records of employees were also found to be missing.

A total of Rs 51,000 fines were imposed for serious violations of the laws.

During the operation, the Food Authority teams recovered and destroyed 2 kg of expired food items, while fines were also imposed on milk transport vehicles for finding defective milk samples.

APP/mha/378

