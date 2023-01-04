UrduPoint.com

Food Department Sets Up Cheap Flour Stall In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

District Food Controller SBA Munawwar Ali Arain, in an announcement, said that on the directives of Sindh Government and Deputy Commissions SBA, cheap wheat flour stalls are being set up with the cooperation of flour mills of the district on daily basis to sell flour at Rs 65 per kilogram

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :District food Controller SBA Munawwar Ali Arain, in an announcement, said that on the directives of Sindh Government and Deputy Commissions SBA, cheap wheat flour stalls are being set up with the cooperation of flour mills of the district on daily basis to sell flour at Rs 65 per kilogram.

He said that at present 23 cheap flour stalls are being set up on a daily basis. Today (Wednesday), more than 7,195 flour bags were sold to the public, he added and appealed the people to purchase wheat flour from these stalls at a government fixed price.

