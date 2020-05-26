UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Department Sizes Huge Stock Of Wheat In Different Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Food department sizes huge stock of wheat in different districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Food department Punjab on Tuesday seized a huge stock of wheat in different districts during its ongoing operations against wheat hoarders across Punjab during Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to official sources, 2500 quintal wheat hoarded in a rice mill at Khanewal was seized while wheat stored in private warehouses at Layyah, Vehari, Mailsi and various other places were also taken into custody. They were taking advantage of Eid holiday.

Punjab Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan said that there would be zero tolerance for hoarders and the food department was 24-hour alert and action would be taken without any discrimination.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that wheat procurement campaign was going to be completed soon In Sha Allah. "Despite the completion of drive, operations against wheat smuggling and hoarding would continue" , he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan commended the officers of food department for working diligently even during the Eid holidays and seizing huge stocks of wheat.

He hoped that the food department would continue to show thesame dedication and spirit in future as well.

Related Topics

Punjab Holidays Abdul Aleem Khan Alert Khanewal Vehari Mailsi Stocks Wheat

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.