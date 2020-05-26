Food department sizes huge stock of wheat in different districts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Food department Punjab on Tuesday seized a huge stock of wheat in different districts during its ongoing operations against wheat hoarders across Punjab during Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to official sources, 2500 quintal wheat hoarded in a rice mill at Khanewal was seized while wheat stored in private warehouses at Layyah, Vehari, Mailsi and various other places were also taken into custody. They were taking advantage of Eid holiday.

Punjab Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan said that there would be zero tolerance for hoarders and the food department was 24-hour alert and action would be taken without any discrimination.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that wheat procurement campaign was going to be completed soon In Sha Allah. "Despite the completion of drive, operations against wheat smuggling and hoarding would continue" , he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan commended the officers of food department for working diligently even during the Eid holidays and seizing huge stocks of wheat.

He hoped that the food department would continue to show thesame dedication and spirit in future as well.