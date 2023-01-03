Food department sold 1.1815 mln bags of flour during 3 months

The Sindh Food Department, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, sold 1.1815 million bags of flour weighing 10 kilograms each at the subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kilogram in three months

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh food Department, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, sold 1.1815 million bags of flour weighing 10 kilograms each at the subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kilogram in three months.

According to a handout issued by Sindh Information Department here on Tuesday, the flour was sold during September, October, and November 2022 through the vehicle-mounted stalls of the Food Department.

It has been informed that the sale of flour at the same subsidized rates continued in December and that it was still going on.

The mobile stalls were being set up in 20 different areas of the district each day.

The areas include Shah Faisal Colony, Katcha Qila, Rabiul Awal Chowk, GOR Colony, Comprehensive school Latifabad Unit 10, Hali Road, Gujarati Para, Siddiq Plaza Latifabad, Tandojam, Seri Stop, Sachal Abad, Palari Hotel Qasimabad, Technical College Qasimabad, Mehar Ali Colony, Haider Chowk, Phuleli and Mumtaz Colony, and others.