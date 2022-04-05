UrduPoint.com

Food Department Starts Provision Of Subsidized Wheat Flour In Hazara On 665 Sales Points

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Food department starts provision of subsidized wheat flour in Hazara on 665 sales points

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday through Food Department Hazara division started provision of subsidized Wheat Flour to the masses under Ramzan package and has established 665 sales points for the purpose

According to the detail, the provincial food department had set up sales points for subsidized wheat flour in all 8 districts of Hazara region including 170 in district Abbottabad, 239 in district Mansehra, 145 in district Haripur, 75 in district Battagram, 21 in district Upper Kohistan, 9 in district Kolai Palis and 6 in district Torghar. All these points have started operation.

The food department has also started regular distribution of the subsidized wheat flour where a 10 KG bag is being sold at a price of Rs 400 rupees. While the people could also get wheat flour from Ramzan Sasta Bazar.

The district administrations of the Hazara division also established 15 Ramzan Sasta Bazar from where people can purchase cheap vegetables, fruits, pulses and others.

In district Abbottabad, two Ramzan Sasta Bazars were established including one in Abbottabad city and the other in Havelian, 5 Sasta Bazar have been established in district Mansehra including Zafar Road, main Mansehra city, Ayaz Market, Main Bazar Oghi and the fifth one has been established in main Bazar Balakot.

Three Ramzan Sasta Bazars have been established in district Haripur including Haripur city, Ghazi and Khanpur city.

One Sasta Bazar each has been established in Battagram, Lower Kohistan, Pattan and TMA Bazar Kolai Palis while one Sasta Bazar has also been established in Torghar.

