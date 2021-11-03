UrduPoint.com

Food Department Supplying 100 Kg Wheat Bag To 'Chakkis' At Rs 4875

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:42 PM

Food Department supplying 100 kg wheat bag to 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875

Punjab Food Department is supplying 100 kg wheat bag to registered 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Department is supplying 100 kg wheat bag to registered 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875 in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration had started a campaign to register Chakkis and so far 140 Chakkis had been registered in the district.

He informed that five 100 kg wheat bags daily quota was fixed for the registered Chakkis to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at Rs 58 per kg.

Rawalpindi district administration had fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

He said, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix the rate of Chakki Ata.

He informed that this order was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised.

However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question he informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Music Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Muhammad Ali Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone fo ..

The Infinix HOT 11S – The Ultimate Smartphone for Gaming

37 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admissi ..

Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admission Applications on OCAS Portal

40 minutes ago
 India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 202 ..

India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live Updates

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Netherlands, di ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Netherlands, discusses enhancing cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Aus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovakia, Estonia at E ..

47 minutes ago
 PCGA to launch "Apni Kapas" app to limit brokers' ..

PCGA to launch "Apni Kapas" app to limit brokers' role in white gold business

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.