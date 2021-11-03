Food Department supplying 100 kg wheat bag to 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875

Punjab Food Department is supplying 100 kg wheat bag to registered 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Department is supplying 100 kg wheat bag to registered 'Chakkis' at Rs 4875 in Rawalpindi district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration had started a campaign to register Chakkis and so far 140 Chakkis had been registered in the district.

He informed that five 100 kg wheat bags daily quota was fixed for the registered Chakkis to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at Rs 58 per kg.

Rawalpindi district administration had fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

He said, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix the rate of Chakki Ata.

He informed that this order was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised.

However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question he informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

