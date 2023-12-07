Food department takes action to provide unadulterated food

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched a crackdown on shops and hotels in Kohat Bazaar to ensure unadulterated food for the people.

According to Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on special directives of Secretary Food Department Zarif Al Maani, Director Food Yasir Hasan and Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited various shops and hotels and issued warning notices to the violators for not displaying official price list.

Gulab Gul said that providing unadulterated food was the topmost priority of the Food Department.

APP/azq/378