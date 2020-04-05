UrduPoint.com
Food Department To Make Sure The Purchase Of 7, 27,000 Wheat Bags This Year: DC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah said that Mianwali Food department will sure to achieve target to purchase 7, 27,000 bags of wheat the current year 2020.

Addressing a meeting in connection with Wheat Purchasing Drive at his office directed the District Food Controller (DFC) that according to the detections of Agricultural Department Punjab target of 7, 27,000 bags of wheat will be achieved this year.

Omar Sher Chattah also warned the DFC Food that keeping in view the precautionary steps of coronavirus all arrangements should be made at wheat purchase centers in collaboration with market committee till April 14.

DC directed for setting up of special desks of creating awareness coronavirus at each center adding that during purchasing process farmers should be made bound to wear mask whereas the food officers make sure the availability of sanitize and soap for hand wash at centers.

Briefing the meeting DFC Toufeeq Ahmad told that Food department has set up 6 wheat purchase centers including Mianwali, Wan Bhachhran, Swance Morr, Piplan, Esa Khel and Marri Indus in Mianwali district.

He further told that this years the Bardana (Gunny bags) will be provided to the farmers according to the principle of "first come, first get" instead of Girdawari lists adding that wheat will be purchased at Rs. 1400 per 40 Kilogram.

The DFC also briefed the DC about the wheat purchase Plan 2020.

