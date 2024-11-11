Food Department's Team Visits Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Food department's team on Monday visited Zargran Bazaar and adjacent markets and reviewed the prices, quality and cleanliness of the food items.
On this occasion, legal actions were taken against the shopkeepers for violating the official price list and poor cleanliness.
