Food Department's Team Visits Markets To Ensure Official Rates, Quality

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Food Department's team on Friday visited various markets on Pindi Road to ensure official rates of daily food items and quality.

They reviewed the prices, quality, and cleanliness of vegetables, fruits, meat, hotels, and other food items, a spokesman said.

On this occasion, legal action was taken against the shopkeepers for violating the official price list and displayed poor cleanliness.

APP/azq/378

