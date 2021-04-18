Food dept achieves 12 pc wheat procurement target in Multan division so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 76921 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 12 percent.

1,83, 079 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 28.7 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent way across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 77642 metric ton gunny bags which is 42.

1 percent of the total target while procured 45268 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 37792 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 39.5 percent ratio and 20849 metric ton wheat procured, 14007 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 10.9 percent of the total target and 102 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 53639 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 23.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 10702 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.