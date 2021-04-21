Food dept achieves 22.6 pc wheat procurement target in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 1,44,465 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 22.6 percent.

The 2,63,208 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 41.2 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 96,042 metric ton gunny bags which is 52.

2 percent of the total target while procured 68227 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 54642 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 57.1 percent ratio and 34989 metric ton wheat procured, 26065 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 20.3 percent of the total target and 7124 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 86459 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 37.6 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 34125 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.