Food Dept achieves 25% target in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Director food Department Muhammad Shahid Khokhar said that the Multan division achieved a 25 per cent wheat procurement target and the campaign was heading forward successfully.

He said this while talking to farmers during his visit to wheat purchase centres in Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Abdul Hakeem, here on Monday.

Shahid Khokhar appreciated the performance of DFC Lodhran. He however expressed annoyance over the poor performance of Centre In-charge Abdul Hakeem as the target was not achieved therein. During his visits, he instructed in-charges of the centres to install every possible facility for the farmers.