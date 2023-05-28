UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Achieves 80pc Of Revised Wheat Target In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The food department has achieved 80 percent of the revised wheat procurement target by purchasing over 54,3474 metric tons of wheat as the 686310 metric tons revised target set for the Multan division during procurement season 2023-24.

Deputy Director (DD) of the food department Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that the wheat procurement drive was continued at 48 centers across the division for procurement of wheat and added that they had achieved the initial wheat target couple of days ago and all efforts were being made to procure maximum wheat.

He hoped that the wheat drive would likely be continued by one week more in order to meet the food security challenge as per directions of the incumbent government.

DD Food further informed that the gunny bags distribution process was almost completed across the division.

Khokhar said that strict monitoring was also being made to curb the wheat smuggling and hoarding mafia and over 11565 metric tons of wheat have been confiscated during 441 raids while 24 FIRs were also got registered over hoarding and smuggling of wheat.

