Food dept achieves initial wheat procurement target in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The food department has achieved the initial wheat procurement target by purchasing 5,33,378 metric tons of wheat so far as 5,33,214 metric tons initial wheat procurement target set for the Multan division during season 2023-24.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that the wheat procurement drive was continued at 48 centres as wheat was being procured in line with the revised target set by the provincial government.

He said that the drive was continued and they were purchasing about 1000 metric tons of wheat daily across the division and added that it would conclude by the end of this month.

He further said that payments to growers were also being ensured adding that the growers could contact him over any complaint regarding the delay in payments and their grievances would be resolved on a priority basis.

Mr Khokhar said that strict monitoring was also being made to curb the wheat hoarding and smuggling mafia.