Food dept achieves over 50pc wheat procurement target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The food department has achieved over 50 percent wheat procurement target by purchasing over 340661 metric ton wheat so far as over six lac metric ton wheat procurement target set for Multan division this year.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that the wheat procurement drive was on full swing as 48 centres were established across the division for procurement of wheat.

He said that maximum facilities were being extended to the wheat growers at the centres while timely payment to farmers through banks was also being ensured.

DD Food further informed that the gunny bags distribution process was also underway and 73.44 percent bags had been disbursed among the growers so far.

Mr Khokhar said that the strict monitoring was also being made to curb the wheat smuggling mafia and many tons of wheat have been confiscated during raids.

He said that the wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving of the set target across the division.