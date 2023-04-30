Food dept achieves over 66pc wheat procurement target in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Food department has achieved over 66 per cent wheat procurement target by purchasing over 435148.1 metric tons of wheat so far as over six lac metric tons of wheat procurement target was set for the Multan division this year.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that the wheat procurement drive was in full swing as 48 centres were established across the division for the procurement of wheat.

He said that maximum facilities were being extended to the wheat growers at the centres while timely payment to farmers through banks was also being ensured.

DD food further informed that the gunny bags distribution process was also underway and 97.96 per cent of bags had been disbursed among the growers so far.

Mr Khokhar said that strict monitoring was also being made to curb the wheat smuggling mafia and many tons of wheat have been confiscated during raids.

He said that the wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target across the division.